Harbor Advisory Corp MA Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

