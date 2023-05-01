Harbor Advisory Corp MA Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 343.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after buying an additional 100,748 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,410,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,446,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $178.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.38. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $212.52.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.