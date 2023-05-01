Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) PT Lowered to GBX 707 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 712 ($8.89) to GBX 707 ($8.83) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HRGLF opened at $9.72 on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

