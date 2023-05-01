Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in April

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Harvia Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HRVFF remained flat at C$19.30 during midday trading on Monday. Harvia Oyj has a 1-year low of C$19.30 and a 1-year high of C$19.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.88.

Get Harvia Oyj alerts:

Harvia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Harvia Oyj, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes traditional, steam, and infrared saunas. The company provides sauna heaters, sauna rooms, hot tubs, control units, and steam generators; sauna heater spare parts, sauna stones, steam room elements, infrared components, sound and lighting solutions, and water hygiene products; and sauna accessories, such as sauna scents, buckets, and ladles, as well as thermometers and sauna textiles.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.