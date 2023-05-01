Head to Head Comparison: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) and 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 1 4 5 0 2.40 8X8 1 9 6 0 2.31

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PagSeguro Digital and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus target price of $13.54, indicating a potential upside of 37.59%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $7.24, indicating a potential upside of 152.36%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than PagSeguro Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $2.91 billion 1.11 $291.47 million $0.88 11.18 8X8 $638.13 million 0.51 -$175.38 million ($0.94) -3.05

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 9.81% 17.41% 4.88% 8X8 -14.75% -57.21% -8.04%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats 8X8 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sau Paulo, Brazil.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

