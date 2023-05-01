Head to Head Contrast: YS Biopharma (YS) vs. Its Peers

YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare YS Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

YS Biopharma has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YS Biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get YS Biopharma alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.0% of YS Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YS Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A YS Biopharma Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for YS Biopharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 227.36%. Given YS Biopharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe YS Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YS Biopharma N/A -$550,000.00 2.46 YS Biopharma Competitors $1.27 billion $5.13 million -7.13

YS Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than YS Biopharma. YS Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares YS Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YS Biopharma N/A 46.53% 8.78% YS Biopharma Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Summary

YS Biopharma rivals beat YS Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

YS Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates principally in China, the United States, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines. YS Biopharma Co. Ltd., formerly known as Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for YS Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YS Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.