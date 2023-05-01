Head-To-Head Review: AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AeroVironment and Mobilicom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $445.73 million 5.71 -$4.19 million ($0.35) -287.69 Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mobilicom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AeroVironment.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 0 4 1 3.20 Mobilicom 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AeroVironment and Mobilicom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AeroVironment currently has a consensus target price of $113.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Given AeroVironment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Mobilicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -1.74% 2.21% 1.48% Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Mobilicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of AeroVironment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Mobilicom on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

