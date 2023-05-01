Head-To-Head Review: HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC) & Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ)

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Rating) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Intrusion shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Intrusion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUB Cyber Security (Israel) N/A N/A N/A Intrusion -215.55% -2,107.15% -136.41%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and Intrusion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUB Cyber Security (Israel) 0 0 0 0 N/A Intrusion 0 2 1 0 2.33

Intrusion has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 246.53%. Given Intrusion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intrusion is more favorable than HUB Cyber Security (Israel).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUB Cyber Security (Israel) and Intrusion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUB Cyber Security (Israel) $32.52 million 0.56 -$13.23 million N/A N/A Intrusion $7.53 million 2.83 -$16.23 million ($0.82) -1.23

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) has higher revenue and earnings than Intrusion.

Summary

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) beats Intrusion on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company, which offers customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. Its solutions include INTRUSION Shield, INTRUSION TraceCop, and INTRUSION Savant. The company was founded by T. Joe Head and G. Ward Paxton in September 1983 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

