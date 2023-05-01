Head-To-Head Review: Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) versus FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR)

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of FingerMotion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get FingerMotion alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FingerMotion and Lottery.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A Lottery.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -26.19% -121.29% -54.24% Lottery.com N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

FingerMotion has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FingerMotion and Lottery.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $26.88 million 3.20 -$4.94 million ($0.17) -10.24 Lottery.com $84.22 million 0.28 -$10.95 million N/A N/A

FingerMotion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lottery.com.

Summary

Lottery.com beats FingerMotion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FingerMotion

(Get Rating)

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Lottery.com

(Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.