Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Healthcare Trust Stock Performance
Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120. Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21.
Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.
Featured Articles
