Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,500 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the March 31st total of 385,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, with a total value of $77,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $77,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $334,490. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $101,224.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,293 shares of company stock valued at $279,465. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 433.3% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.59. The company had a trading volume of 143,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,136. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.42 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.