Hedera Price Hits $0.0595 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $47.87 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00059243 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,103,546 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

