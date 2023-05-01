Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.16, but opened at $32.42. Helmerich & Payne shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 84,560 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

