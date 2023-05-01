Hermez Network Price Reaches $4.92 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $179.73 million and $240,854.49 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.92 or 0.00017214 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00019670 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001113 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,586.36 or 1.00025399 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.9206275 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $244,626.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

