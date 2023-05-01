Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Update

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HERXF shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Desjardins cut Héroux-Devtek from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities cut Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HERXF remained flat at $9.63 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

