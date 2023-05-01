Hershey’s (HSY) Maintains Rating Reiterated at 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.13.

Shares of HSY traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $276.19. 302,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.20. Hershey has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $276.26.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 840.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

