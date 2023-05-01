Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.59 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.02. 2,041,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $162.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

