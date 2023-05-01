Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.59 EPS.
Hilton Worldwide Price Performance
HLT stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.02. 2,041,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $162.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.81.
In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.
