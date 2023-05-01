Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.68-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.59 EPS.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.02. 2,041,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $162.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.86 and its 200-day moving average is $137.98.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.81.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 13.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

