Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.25) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hochschild Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 71.85 ($0.90) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £369.22 million, a PE ratio of 1,437.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 50.40 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 120.40 ($1.50). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.74.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

