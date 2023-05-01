Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.83-0.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.88 million. Hologic also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.23.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,252. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.