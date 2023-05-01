Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

HMC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

