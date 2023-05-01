Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
HMC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $27.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
