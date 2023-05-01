Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.29-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.86 and a 200 day moving average of $201.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

