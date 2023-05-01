Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.19 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

