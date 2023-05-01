Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 19,835 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,835 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $117.95 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

