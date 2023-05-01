Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 1,505 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 217,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $73,067,000 after purchasing an additional 80,171 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $377.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.86. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

