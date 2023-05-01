Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $378.00 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $360.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.53.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

