Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 330,127 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

