Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684,726 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,053 shares during the quarter. Mesabi Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Mesabi Trust worth $48,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,554. Mesabi Trust has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $309.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.00.

About Mesabi Trust

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

