Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Royalty Pharma worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $366,765.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 296,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,525. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

