Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $13.51 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $402,031,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 594,474 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $362.37. 294,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,290. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

