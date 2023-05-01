Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $26.43 Million Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 683,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,846 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $26,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JOE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.28. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at St. Joe

In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

St. Joe Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.