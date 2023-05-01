Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $30.68 Million Stock Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,164 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Dorchester Minerals accounts for approximately 0.5% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 2.67% of Dorchester Minerals worth $30,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 34,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.02. 46,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,044. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 76.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,072.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.