Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,187,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,807,000. Brookfield comprises 1.2% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Brookfield at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.4 %

BN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.99. 393,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,280. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.86.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

