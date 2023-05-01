Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 224.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 96,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.83. 2,308,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,618,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $79.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.