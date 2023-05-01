Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 341,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up approximately 0.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of AutoNation worth $36,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 202.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 101.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE AN traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.07. The stock had a trading volume of 259,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.04. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 68,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $9,552,535.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,433,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,899,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,656,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,274 shares of company stock valued at $47,056,782. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

