Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sprott by 103.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sprott by 189.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sprott by 146.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Sprott in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Trading Down 1.7 %

SII stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $918.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 13.58%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

