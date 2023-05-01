Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) is AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 2.9% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 185,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 107,443 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,450,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.75. 214,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,383. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

