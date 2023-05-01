Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.70.
Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
