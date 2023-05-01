Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

