HP (NYSE:HPQ) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. 4,714,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,413. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after purchasing an additional 139,712 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

