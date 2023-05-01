H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 252,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 224.1 days.

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.75 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment company. It engages in the business of ownership, operation, and development of commercial and residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Industrial, Office, and Retail. The Retail segment is involved in grocery-anchored and single tenant properties.

