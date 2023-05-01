HSBC Lowers United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Reduce

HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.46 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.80.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

Institutional Trading of United Microelectronics

About United Microelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,587,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after buying an additional 3,184,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,937,000 after buying an additional 1,057,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 310,020 shares during the period. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,960,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

