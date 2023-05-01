HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Down 8.2% in April

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,669,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,644,000 after acquiring an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot Stock Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBS. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.74.

Shares of HUBS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $420.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.64 and its 200-day moving average is $338.79. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $431.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

