Hudock Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.44. 120,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $391.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

