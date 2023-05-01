Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Short Interest Update

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humanigen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Humanigen by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 301,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 209,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 584.9% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter worth $111,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humanigen Stock Down 11.9 %

Humanigen Company Profile

Shares of HGEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.14. 1,287,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,972. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

(Get Rating)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.