Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Up 20.3% in April

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,700 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Up 1.9 %

HY stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.