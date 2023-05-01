Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hywin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hywin by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hywin by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hywin by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hywin Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYW traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.21. 13,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,660. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Hywin has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

