IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading 6.2% Higher

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 531,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 526,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $942.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

