IDEX Price Up 45.1% This Week (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. IDEX has a total market cap of $67.79 million and approximately $422.26 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IDEX has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.

IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.

Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.

**IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX)**. Read more [here](https://medium.com/idex/aurora-dao-rebranding-to-idex-9611e5ef810f).”

IDEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

