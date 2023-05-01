Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY23 guidance at $9.40-9.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $9.40-$9.80 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $241.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.75. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

