Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.70.
Illumina Stock Performance
NASDAQ ILMN opened at $205.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.88. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $309.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Transactions at Illumina
In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
